Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police are investigating after a man died outside of Taft Middle School.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating after a man died outside of Taft Middle School.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. for a medical emergency.

Police said they found the man unresponsive outside the school.

First responders determined he was dead.

There’s no word on a name, or if he’s connected to the school.

In a statement sent to families, staff with the Cedar Rapids Community School District said they believe no students witnessed the incident, but they may have seen police and emergency vehicles on school grounds.

