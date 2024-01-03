Mainly quiet weather until potential storm system early next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mainly quieter weather pattern doesn’t last forever, with the second week of the new year looking potentially more active.

Clouds overnight kept things a little warmer for a start, with temperatures in the low 30s for most and wind chills in the low to mid 20s. For the most part, clouds hang around for many, though a patch of clearing in central Iowa early this morning could shift east and provide at least some glimpse of bluer skies for a little while this morning. More clouds arrive as the day goes on, with a cold front sweeping through later today. That front provides little in the way of precipitation other than a flurry or two at times, though impacts remain low. Temperatures today only warm a degree or three toward the mid 30s this afternoon.

Skies could clear a little bit overnight as an area of high pressure moves in, with the potential for scattered clearing on Thursday as well. The cold front that moves through today will give a reinforcing shot of cold air, leaving highs for the rest of the work and school week in the low to mid 30s at best. Overnight lows could hit the upper 10s to low 20s as well.

A storm system largely passes to our south this weekend, tracking through the mid-south and up toward the New England states. A secondary disturbance tracks to our north, which could give us a few snow showers on Saturday night. Impacts from this system will generally be low. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s, with lows in the mid 20s.

Early next week is where a lot of our attention is, with the potential for a more significant storm system to trek across the central United States. This will come in the form of an area of low pressure that will develop on the southern Plains, tracking through the Ozarks and up toward the Great Lakes region. A good amount of moisture will be drawn in from the Gulf of Mexico, likely leading to a wide area of precipitation. On the back side of this low, precipitation should fall as a rain/snow mix or all snow.

A storm system will affect the central United States early next week. (KCRG)

Eastern Iowa should be on the colder side of this system, based on the latest information and data that we have. However, this system is still several days away. Details are next to impossible to pin down at this time range for a winter storm system, and any attempts to do so this far out aren’t very reliable. The track of the system will be critical, and the computer models we use to help make our forecasts are far from an agreement on that track. Thus, we’re giving you this First Alert to keep an eye on this time period for potential winter impacts, and stick with us online, on TV, and on the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather mobile app for the latest updates as we get closer.

A generally active weather pattern continues into the rest of the 9-day forecast beyond this storm system, with another shot at some light snow potentially arriving by next Thursday. Temperatures should also fall a decent amount by the middle and end of next week, with some below-normal readings possible.

