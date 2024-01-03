Show You Care
Iowa City considers changes to how city leaders are elected

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa City elected officials are looking to make substantial changes to how the city is governed.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Teague was once again appointed mayor. It wasn’t by the voters but by his fellow council members. That’s very different than how other cities work, such as Cedar Rapids, where people elect the mayor and each of the city council members.

“Our priorities are still present, we are talking about housing, climate change, and even our transit system,” said Mayor Teague.

Teague, however, said he’d like to see changes to a process that’s been a part of city operations for a long time.

“The people should elect the role of the mayor,” he said.

Every ten years, the city appoints what’s called a “Charter Review Board”. It’s an ordinance that sets forth how the city government is structured. This year, not only does the Mayor want his position to become part of the city elections, but Councilmember Andrew Dunn wants to see the entire council elected differently. Right now, any city council candidate appears on ballots citywide, even if they are running for just one specific ward in the city.

“It confuses the heck out of people and disincentives people from voting in general because they don’t know what’s going on,” said Dunn.

Dunn said part of his support for the change stemmed from this last election in an unusual race that pitted two incumbents running for the same seat.

“The seat that is currently held by council member Bergus was previously held by Councilmember Taylor,” he said. “Even forums I was a part of, people would come to them and say, ‘Hey, can I vote for you?’.”

Appointing the Charter Review Commission is only the first step in the process that could take months, but the mayor said it was an important first step.

“The leader of the community is essential and who that person is and how they operate,” said Teague. “It really should be elected by the people.”

Iowa City considers changes to how city leaders are elected
