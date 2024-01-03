Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information regarding an incident that occurred around 5:00 pm, Monday in the area of Park Road and Lexington Avenue.

Officials say a medium-sized dog with short black hair that was being walked by two people, when it bit a victim as it was walking past them. The dog was accompanied by another dog that was also black-haired with some light brown around the eyes.

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking the rabies vaccination status of the dog. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Iowa City Animal Services directly at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

