Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Iowa Attorney General Bird requests state funding for victims of violent crimes

The Iowa Attorney General is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes amid possible cuts to federal funding.

According to the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the office is asking for $4.6-million to fill any funding reductions.

The money would be used to provide counseling, housing, and legal guidance for violent crime victims.

Lindsay Pingel with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the services aren’t a partisan issue.

“We believe that everyone in the state of Iowa wants their friends, their family members, their communities to be safe,” she said.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s office says it’s only going to request the money if the federal funding is cut.

Reynolds’ decision on the funding will come when she releases her yearly budget proposal.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway

Latest News

Starbucks will now let customers use personal cups for nearly all orders.
Starbucks now allowing customers use own cups
The Iowa Attorney General is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes.
Iowa Attorney General Bird requests state funding for domestic violence victims
A trial date is now set for the man accused of shooting and killing a DoorDash driver during a...
Trial set for man accused of fatally shooting DoorDash driver in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a juvenile was a passenger in the vehicle...
Legal expert says criminal investigations like officer-involved shootings can take weeks to complete
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis addressed Donald Trump and the ballot rulings...
DeSantis addresses ballot rulings against Donald Trump at virtual town hall