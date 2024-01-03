Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

Latest News

Scams targeting young adults
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Colorado police detained an alleged burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber away...
Burglar busted while trying to use Uber as getaway vehicle, police say
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home