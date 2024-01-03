Hawkeyes looking at the positives, despite rough Citrus Bowl performance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not a good sign when some of the biggest cheers from the Iowa faithful came when the game was well out of hand and quarterback Marco Lainez came into the game in replacement for Deacon Hill.

But Hill after being pulled was not visibly frustrated, instead choosing to encourage the true freshman. That’s something that stood out to Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

“I think that is who our guys are. It is who our guys are. I will go back to earlier, when things were not going as good, Deacon struggled, obviously, it was tough for him. One thing that’s consistent with the players is what they have said about Deacon. Those guys all had respect for him, cared about him. If it was not going well, they supported him. Again, that is part of being on a team. Today was not his day, all right. The new guy goes in and he is right there. It is about being aware of things, and, again, that is the great thing about football. Like you are not the only guy on the team, and you are not the only guy that is important. I think for the most part, our guys at least figured that out a little bit, especially these older guys, again. Deacon is not an old guy. I am just really proud of that. That is what you expect and that is what you hope for, but you do not always see it”

Linebacker Jay Higgins echoed a similar message.

“I’d say just the culture of this team we understand that when you have a bunch of guys putting the team first I feel like that’s our team. That’s extremely hard to do you know I haven’t been in that situation before but i have been in a situation where guys in front of me are having a lot of success and to be a good teammate first and not put yourself first is extremely challenging.”

Ferentz said Lainez will compete for the number two role at Quarterback next spring and that the Iowa offense is getting at least a couple of players back from injury.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.