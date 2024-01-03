Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (Gray News) – Gray TV will host a second virtual town hall ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, this time with candidate Asa Hutchinson, where we will ask your questions.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down with Hutchinson at 3:30 PM on Thursday, January 4th. You’ll be able to watch the forum LIVE on this website and station streaming apps.

We want to get Hutchinson to answer the questions you have for him. Fill out this form here to submit your question.

This is the second forum ahead of the January 15th Iowa Caucuses. On January 2nd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the first virtual forum. We have invited other candidates, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, to take part in a virtual town hall and hope to announce more events soon.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting
Avery Doherty
FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

Latest News

People may still be waiting for a chance to play pickleball at the new Pickle Palace in...
New indoor pickleball venue in Cedar Rapids to hold invite-only soft-opening
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a...
Reynolds to deliver her 7th Condition of the State
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids
Marion Police Officer Tom Daubs joins us to talk about how home security cameras can be...
Got a home security camera system for Christmas? Here's how they can help police solve crimes