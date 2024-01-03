FBI joins investigation into missing Ames girl

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) -The FBI is now joining in the investigation into a missing five-year-old girl in Iowa.

KCCI reports that Avery Doherty of Ames has been missing since October.

Police believe her mother, Esther Bender, took her. She does not have custody of her daughter.

Avery is 4′5″ and weighs 45 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

