Eldridge woman arrested for alleged theft at Iowa City adult boutique

In a criminal complaint, officials said Tricia Stonehouse Shelly, 49, of Eldridge, was charged...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eldridge woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing items off the shelf at an Iowa City adult boutique.

In a criminal complaint, officials said Tricia Stonehouse Shelly, 49, of Eldridge, was charged with 4th degree theft after an incident at Romantix at 315 Kirkwood Avenue in Iowa City just after 4 p.m.

Police said the woman entered the store, grabbed some items from the shelves, and quickly exited the front door.

Staff reportedly ran after her and tried to confront her, but she got in the driver seat of a vehicle and drove away, according to investigators.

She was stopped a short time later and police said the items were found in her vehicle.

Police said Stonehouse Shelly admitted to having taken the items, which had a total value of $445.

