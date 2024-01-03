Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Eldridge police chief out amid lawsuit

Eldridge police chief out amid lawsuit
Eldridge police chief out amid lawsuit(KWQC)
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge City Council voted Tuesday to approve the retirement of its police chief after a recent controversy surrounding the department’s handling of a sexual abuse case involving a former officer.

Former chief Joe Sisler was put on administrative leave in October for what the city called a ‘confidential personnel matter.’

After Tuesday’s vote, he will not be returning to the department.

Sisler’s early retirement stems from the sexual abuse case of former officer Andrew DeNoyer, who was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021.

DeNoyer was sentenced in 2022 and is serving 10 years in prison.

Despite the conviction, the controversy did not end there for the City of Eldridge and its police department.

Back in August, the victim’s parents filed a lawsuit against the city, police department and Sisler himself for negligence, alleging they did not do enough to protect the minor and mishandled the case once it was known.

A couple of months later, the city put Sisler on administrative leave.

In November, he defended himself with an attorney present at a public hearing with the council.

After the public hearing, a decision on whether or not Sisler would be reinstated or fired would be up to the council.

Last week, both sides ultimately agreed to allow Sisler to retire. It was formally approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

The lawsuit, however, is pending.

Eldridge’s city administrator said officials will be accepting applicants for the chief position from Wednesday to Jan. 19.

The mayor said he hopes to have the position filled by February.

Deputy Chief Andrew Lellig has been the interim chief since Sisler went on leave in October.

Copyright 2024 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway

Latest News

Top Stories: January 3, 2024
Top Stories: January 3, 2024
The Iowa Attorney General is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes.
Iowa Attorney General Bird requests state funding for victims of violent crimes
Starbucks will now let customers use personal cups for nearly all orders.
Starbucks now allowing customers use own cups
The Iowa Attorney General is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes.
Iowa Attorney General Bird requests state funding for domestic violence victims
A trial date is now set for the man accused of shooting and killing a DoorDash driver during a...
Trial set for man accused of fatally shooting DoorDash driver in Cedar Rapids