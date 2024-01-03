Eldridge police chief out amid lawsuit

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge City Council voted Tuesday to approve the retirement of its police chief after a recent controversy surrounding the department’s handling of a sexual abuse case involving a former officer.

Former chief Joe Sisler was put on administrative leave in October for what the city called a ‘confidential personnel matter.’

After Tuesday’s vote, he will not be returning to the department.

Sisler’s early retirement stems from the sexual abuse case of former officer Andrew DeNoyer, who was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in 2020 and 2021.

DeNoyer was sentenced in 2022 and is serving 10 years in prison.

Despite the conviction, the controversy did not end there for the City of Eldridge and its police department.

Back in August, the victim’s parents filed a lawsuit against the city, police department and Sisler himself for negligence, alleging they did not do enough to protect the minor and mishandled the case once it was known.

A couple of months later, the city put Sisler on administrative leave.

In November, he defended himself with an attorney present at a public hearing with the council.

After the public hearing, a decision on whether or not Sisler would be reinstated or fired would be up to the council.

Last week, both sides ultimately agreed to allow Sisler to retire. It was formally approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

The lawsuit, however, is pending.

Eldridge’s city administrator said officials will be accepting applicants for the chief position from Wednesday to Jan. 19.

The mayor said he hopes to have the position filled by February.

Deputy Chief Andrew Lellig has been the interim chief since Sisler went on leave in October.

