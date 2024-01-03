Cloudy and seasonal conditions continue ahead of the potential for a winter storm next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool, quiet, and all together typical January weather continues over the next several days.

Temperatures today stay quite steady with clouds not budging too much either. We’ll top out in the mid 30s today, not far from our morning lows earlier on in the low 30s. While a few breaks in the clouds are possible, these will be few and far between. A cold front brings more clouds with it but has little moisture to work with. However, with the cold air and clouds in place, the chance for a few flurries cannot be ruled out later today and tonight, especially in the north. With the help of high pressure moving in behind the front, a bit of cleaning is possible overnight with some spots of sunshine through the clouds possible on Thursday. Cold air settles in behind today’s passing front, leaving highs around freezing for Thursday afternoon and overnight lows cooling to the upper teens and lower 20s.

A storm system largely passes to our south this weekend, tracking through the mid-south and up toward the New England states. A secondary disturbance tracks to our north, which could give us a few snow showers on Saturday night. Impacts from this system will generally be low. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 30s, with lows in the mid 20s.

Early next week is where a lot of our attention is, with the potential for a more significant storm system to trek across the central United States. This will come in the form of an area of low pressure that will develop on the southern Plains, tracking through the Ozarks and up toward the Great Lakes region. A good amount of moisture will be drawn in from the Gulf of Mexico, likely leading to a wide area of precipitation. On the back side of this low, precipitation should fall as a rain/snow mix or all snow.

Eastern Iowa should be on the colder side of this system, based on the latest information and data that we have. However, this system is still several days away. Details are next to impossible to pin down at this time range for a winter storm system, and any attempts to do so this far out aren’t very reliable. The track of the system will be critical, and the computer models we use to help make our forecasts are far from an agreement on that track. Thus, we’re giving you this First Alert to keep an eye on this time period for potential winter impacts, and stick with us online, on TV, and on the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather mobile app for the latest updates as we get closer.

A generally active weather pattern continues into the rest of the 9-day forecast beyond this storm system, with another shot at some light snow potentially arriving by next Thursday. Temperatures should also fall a decent amount by the middle and end of next week, with some below-normal readings possible.

