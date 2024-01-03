City shares more details about evacuation from Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Building Services Department of Cedar Rapids has released a timeline of what happened before people in an apartment complex on Seminole Avenue Northwest learned they had thirty days to leave their homes.

On Friday, people in three buildings at Westhill Village Apartments received a notice that they had to evacuate because of structural concerns.

The letter that residents got from property management cited “structural issues” as the reason they had to leave.

Tuesday, TV9 obtained more details about everything that’s wrong with these buildings. A city representative said officials would not do an on-camera interview at this time; however, the city did provide documents and details. According to multiple letters from the city and engineering consultants, the issues with the buildings include the following:

Cracks in the drywall of the stairwells

Vertical cracks in the drywall above sliding doors

Floor unevenness

A sagging ceiling in one apartment

Termite damage on the first floor of one of the buildings

About the floor unevenness, an engineer wrote, “In some apartments, the drop in the floor elevation is close to 2 inches.” This section of the report adds, “Closer investigation showed that the interior wall is placed directly on the floor decking with no structural support directly below it....This is a serious issue that can lead to a potential structure failure.”

The report ends by saying “Timely intervention is crucial.”

“Over the summer time...they were having contractors start to come to our buildings and just do inspections. Check the walls, check the concrete,” said Jennifer Stevens, a resident who has been told to evacuate.

During a regular inspection in June, engineers noticed problems with the balconies. They were deemed dangerous and closed off.

According to the city, nothing else happened for five months, until December when consultants expressed new safety concerns.

“Here recently, they started to come in more often, every couple of weeks,” said Stevens.

From there, it all happened quickly.

December 12, the city’s Building Services Department told owners they needed to engineers assess the buildings.

That report was given to owners in a letter dated Dec. 27.

The city said they got the results on Dec. 28. They then told the owners on Dec. 29 that the buildings had to be evacuated, the same day residents said they heard the news.

“It’s one of those situations, I think we need even more notice about it,” said Tone Chalmers, another resident facing evacuation.

The letter from the engineering consultants to the property owner on Dec. 27 said the evacuation should happen in “the next 30-60 days.” The city’s letter on Dec. 29 declared the evacuation must happen by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The city’s statement said they are in contact with the owners of the apartment complex, adding “Property managers have been working with residents to address needs.” The city’s statement added, “Residents who seek further assistance are encouraged to contact Waypoint’s Housing Services team.”

“I’m not someone who really wants to go to a homeless shelter,” said Stevens.

TV9 reached out to the property manager, EPM Iowa, but did not get a response.

After TV9′s first story about the situation aired Monday, property management emailed residents Tuesday morning to let them know they don’t have to pay January rent, and if they already did it would be refunded. Tenants will also get their deposits back.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.