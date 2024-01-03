City releases new information on closure of Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - TV9 learned more Tuesday afternoon about the structural concerns forcing people living in three Cedar Rapids apartment buildings to evacuate.

The city told TV9 today that an inspection in June first found signs of issues.

TV9 reported Monday that people living in three of the five buildings at the Westhill Village Apartments off Seminole Avenue Northwest received notices this past Friday.

It gives them 30 days to leave. Tuesday, we learned inspections on the other two buildings are still pending and may also need to be evacuated.

The city says follow-up inspections in December revealed the extent of the issues at Westhill Village Apartments. Notices went out to the apartment residents the day after the city received an engineering report.

That report warned that the apartment complex is not safe to occupy. An attorney TV9 spoke with says the city, landlord and tenants are not left with many options here.

”Obviously it’s a terrible situation for tenants. I mean nobody would want to be in a situation where they have to leave their home,” said Christopher Warnock, an Iowa City attorney that specializes landlord-tenant law. ”The landlords are in a difficult situation too and that’s what we got is a really complicated situation.”

Warnock has represented both landlords and renters in legal disputes. But he says the issue at Westhill Village is out of the control of both sides since it’s the city ordering the evacuation.

”If this is a serious safety situation and it can only be dealt with by getting the tenants out, there doesn’t seem to be anyway around that as a practical matter for people to move out,” Warnock said.

Warnock says that makes this very different from an eviction, where renters would have more legal protections.

”You can only evict people under very specific circumstances. And in order to terminate their tenancy, there has to be something the tenant’s doing wrong,” Warnock said. ”If the city issued an order because the city inspectors have all sorts of administrative powers and rules of things they can do. One thing they can definitely do is go and inspect a place and say this is a hazard and they can do what’s called placarding it and put up a notice ordering everyone to vacate because it’s a hazard.”

Tenants told TV9 they were upset the landlord was not offering more help moving or finding a new place to live.

Warnock says that’s not required here.

”I would be nice if the landlord would roll the deposit over if the tenant moved to another unit the landlord managed at another place, just roll that deposit over that would certainly be a logical way of dealing with it. I don’t think they legally have to do that, but I think that would make sense,” Warnock said.

The city, which declined to answer questions on camera Tuesday, doesn’t have much help to offer tenants in this situation either. They are directing them to lists of other rental properties or to contact Waypoint for more help.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.