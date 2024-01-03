Cedar Rapids nonprofit pushes against request to rezone school district

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CR Heritage, a local nonprofit dedicated to saving historic properties, is set to submit petitions against Cedar Rapids Community School District’s rezoning application for Harrison Elementary School.

The rezoning would effectively allow the school district to tear down Harrison and replace it with a new building.

The board first voted to tear down Harrison back in April. The plan will eventually combine students from both Madison and Harrison into a new building on the Harrison site.

Save CR Heritage, protested that decision at the time, and in July gathered enough signatures to get a public hearing from the district, specifically focused on the recommendation to demolish Harrison Elementary. The school board heard comments from the public but decided to move forward with the decision to replace the school.

Now the nonprofit says they’ve gathered enough votes to require a super-majority vote on the rezoning application from the City Council, hoping to prevent the district’s plan from moving forward.

The City Council will review the rezoning application at this Thursday’s (January 4th, 2024) meeting at 3:00 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall.

