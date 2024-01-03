Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Cedar Rapids nonprofit pushes against request to rezone school district

The rezoning would effectively allow the school district to tear down Harrison and replace it...
The rezoning would effectively allow the school district to tear down Harrison and replace it with a new building.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CR Heritage, a local nonprofit dedicated to saving historic properties, is set to submit petitions against Cedar Rapids Community School District’s rezoning application for Harrison Elementary School.

The rezoning would effectively allow the school district to tear down Harrison and replace it with a new building.

The board first voted to tear down Harrison back in April. The plan will eventually combine students from both Madison and Harrison into a new building on the Harrison site.

Save CR Heritage, protested that decision at the time, and in July gathered enough signatures to get a public hearing from the district, specifically focused on the recommendation to demolish Harrison Elementary. The school board heard comments from the public but decided to move forward with the decision to replace the school.

Now the nonprofit says they’ve gathered enough votes to require a super-majority vote on the rezoning application from the City Council, hoping to prevent the district’s plan from moving forward.

The City Council will review the rezoning application at this Thursday’s (January 4th, 2024) meeting at 3:00 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers of City Hall.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Wednesday morning.
Police investigate robbery at Cedar Rapids bank
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday
People may still be waiting for a chance to play pickleball at the new Pickle Palace in...
New indoor pickleball venue in Cedar Rapids to hold invite-only soft-opening
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a...
Reynolds to deliver her 7th Condition of the State
Cedar Rapids police
Man dies in medical emergency outside Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids