Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Michigan State guard Tory Ozment (1) during the...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Michigan State guard Tory Ozment (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark made a 3-pointer from the Hawkeyes logo at the buzzer, finishing with 40 points and giving No. 4 Iowa a 76-73 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday night.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, was 14 of 34 from the field and went more than 14 minutes without a point in a stretch in the second and third quarters. The Hawkeyes were able to get her the ball in the final seconds — though a long way from the basket — but Clark took the pass from Hannah Stuelke and hit from 30 feet as the buzzer sounded.

The Hawkeyes (14-1, 3-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to 11 games behind Clark and Stuelke, who had 15 points.

Michigan State (11-3, 1-2) had tied the game at 73 on DeeDee Hagemann’s layup with 22 seconds left. After a timeout, the Hawkeyes worked the clock down. Stuelke fumbled the ball momentarily, but recovered to get the ball to Clark for the winning shot.

Clark had 19 of Iowa’s first 33 points, but went from the six-minute mark of the second quarter to the 1:32 mark of the third without a point as the Spartans built a six-point lead with 2:23 left in the third quarter. She then scored eight points in the span of 70 seconds, and the teams were tied at 55 at the end of the quarter.

Michigan State opened the game with an 8-0 run that was answered by Iowa’s 14-0 run. The Hawkeyes built a 10-point lead late in the first quarter, but their offense struggled after that. Iowa shot just 25% in the second quarter, and the Spartans closed the half with a 9-0 run to lead 37-35.

Julia Ayrault had 16 points for the Spartans. Hagemann had 14 points. Moira Joiner and Tory Ozment each had 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans, who came into the game on a four-game winning streak, kept pace with the Hawkeyes on their home court, a good sign for a team under first-year coach Robyn Fralick.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes struggled from the field midway through the game — the 10-point second quarter was their lowest output in a quarter this season. But Clark recovered from the scoreless stretch and delivered big shots down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland next Tuesday

Iowa: At Rutgers on Friday

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
FILE: Police lights
One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting

Latest News

Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11) fouls Iowa's Dasonte Bowen (5) during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 21 Wisconsin uses strong 2nd half to beat Iowa 83-72 for 3rd straight win
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor leaves the Hawkeyes in the record books
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Clark ties record with 23rd ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’ honor
Caitlin Clark earned her 23rd Big Ten Player of the Week honor today, tying her with former...
Clark ties record with 23rd ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’ honor