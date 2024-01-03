Show You Care
Business to collect Christmas trees for free

This weekend an Iowa veteran and firefighter is volunteering his business to pick up and dispose of people’s Christmas trees for free. All trees will be fed to the goats at a local farm.
Kyle Ugarph, owner/operator of KJ Haul Away in Fairfax, IA.
Kyle Ugarph, owner/operator of KJ Haul Away in Fairfax, IA.
By Conner Woodruff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KJ Haul Away, a Fairfax junk removal Business, will be collecting Christmas trees for free this weekend. The trees will be fed to the goats at Ely’s RoyAn Ridge Farm.

“The goats love it as a treat, so we communicated with them for a way for people to dispose of their trees without just taking it to the landfill,” Kyle Ugarph, owner and operator of KJ Haul Away, said.

Trees will be collected over Saturday and Sunday, the pickups will be for households within 30 miles of Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. Once signed up, residents need to leave their trees on their doorsteps or in their driveways with their ornaments removed for pickup.

As a veteran and firefighter, Ugarph is happy to help people with their holiday cleanup.

“The goal is to offer the community a quality service,” Ugarph said. “What I want to do is to provide as much good to the community while providing that quality service at the same time.”

Ugarph has seen over 60 signups already.

As the trees are to be fed to goats, KJ Haul Away will only be picking up real trees.

Pickups will be Saturday through Sunday, to signup email kjhaulaway@gmail.com or call 319-343-8488.

Trees must be real so the goats can eat them.

