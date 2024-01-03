After a quiet weather week, active wintry weather could become impactful early next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More clouds than sunshine will be with us this week which is not untypical of January weather.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs remain in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s, honestly comfortable by January standards. A more active weather pattern looks to set up next week. One system passes to the south on Friday and Saturday. A more impactful system could affect the state on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Potentially impactful storm next week (KCRG)

Currently, we are on the cold side of this system, meaning snow is possible. Specifics on timing and amounts cannot be determined at this time because the storm is almost a week away. Stay up to date on the latest forecast as the week progresses. Have a great night!

