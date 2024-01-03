Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

After a quiet weather week, active wintry weather could become impactful early next week

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More clouds than sunshine will be with us this week which is not untypical of January weather.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Highs remain in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s, honestly comfortable by January standards. A more active weather pattern looks to set up next week. One system passes to the south on Friday and Saturday. A more impactful system could affect the state on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Potentially impactful storm next week
Potentially impactful storm next week(KCRG)

Currently, we are on the cold side of this system, meaning snow is possible. Specifics on timing and amounts cannot be determined at this time because the storm is almost a week away. Stay up to date on the latest forecast as the week progresses. Have a great night!

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening, January 2
Highs reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.
Typical January weather with clouds and seasonal air in place, we’re watching a potentially impactful storm system early next week
Generally quiet and cool weather is with us for the first week of 2024.
First Alert Forecast