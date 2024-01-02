Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Univ. of Iowa Health Care celebrates 10,000 robotic procedures

University of Iowa Healthcare has now performed over 10,000 robotic procedures. The hospital sees roughly 100 cases a month.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare says they have now performed over 10,000 robotic procedures, the program plans to continue growing.

Robotic procedures have expanded to a variety of disciplines in UIHC from cardiac surgeries to transplants. These tools are specialized in soft-tissue procedures.

Hospital staff use robotics in roughly 100 cases every month.

UIHC says using robots for procedures helps with a variety of patient needs. They see less blood loss, lower rates of infection and shorter hospital stays.

The director of Robotic Surgery at UIHC, Dr. David Bender, says these robots are great tools for surgeons to do their jobs better.

“It really allows us to fulfill our commitment to patients in providing them the best possible surgical care we can,” Bender said. “The hospital, the university, has really made a commitment to this innovative technology.”

The program has been a 20-year work-in progress, with more than 40 surgeons having learned how to operate these machines.

UIHC started rolling in robotic procedures over the last several years, but now the hospital says they’re used every day.

“I would say that over the last 20 years we have seen steady growth in the number of surgeons now using the technology,” Bender said.

Dr. Bender says he is confident the robotics program will continue to grow.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl
Iowa not struggling with bowl game apathy, Kirk Ferentz says the rest of the country is
Iowa not struggling with bowl game apathy, Kirk Ferentz says the rest of the country is

Latest News

Laurel Hollopeter, a floral manager at the First Avenue Hy-Vee in Iowa City, has been helping...
Eastern Iowa florist works his 15th Rose Bowl Parade
Laurel Hollopeter, a floral manager at the First Avenue Hy-Vee in Iowa City, has been helping...
Eastern Iowa florist works his 15th Rose Parade
Officials from State Center are explaining what is behind a loud boom people have been...
Officials explain loud boom heard on New Years Eve in Marshall County
Officials from State Center are explaining what is behind a loud boom people have been...
Officials explain loud boom heard on New Years Eve in Marshall County