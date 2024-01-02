Univ. of Iowa Health Care celebrates 10,000 robotic procedures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Healthcare says they have now performed over 10,000 robotic procedures, the program plans to continue growing.

Robotic procedures have expanded to a variety of disciplines in UIHC from cardiac surgeries to transplants. These tools are specialized in soft-tissue procedures.

Hospital staff use robotics in roughly 100 cases every month.

UIHC says using robots for procedures helps with a variety of patient needs. They see less blood loss, lower rates of infection and shorter hospital stays.

The director of Robotic Surgery at UIHC, Dr. David Bender, says these robots are great tools for surgeons to do their jobs better.

“It really allows us to fulfill our commitment to patients in providing them the best possible surgical care we can,” Bender said. “The hospital, the university, has really made a commitment to this innovative technology.”

The program has been a 20-year work-in progress, with more than 40 surgeons having learned how to operate these machines.

UIHC started rolling in robotic procedures over the last several years, but now the hospital says they’re used every day.

“I would say that over the last 20 years we have seen steady growth in the number of surgeons now using the technology,” Bender said.

Dr. Bender says he is confident the robotics program will continue to grow.

