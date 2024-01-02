Show You Care
Typical January weather with clouds and seasonal air in place, we’re watching a potentially impactful storm system early next week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Generally quiet and cool weather is with us for the first week of 2024.

Today, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the middle and upper 30s. Overnight, clouds stay in place, thinning briefly to partly cloudy and temperatures cool to the mid-20s. Winds today from the west will be around 10-20 mph, becoming lighter for the rest of the week.

Winds will be from a more northwesterly direction on Wednesday, bringing in some cooler air for the end of the work week. A few isolated flurries cannot be ruled out on Wednesday with thick cloud cover and cool morning temperatures, especially in the northeast but accumulation isn’t expected.

The rest of the week looks quite similar to today as skies remain generally cloudy and highs top out in the 30s. A cold front will drop temperatures slightly Thursday but with little moisture for this to work with, we look to keep things mainly dry. A modest warm-up puts us back right about where we are today, with highs into the mid to upper 30s by the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Dry weather is likely to continue through this time, too, making for a pretty decent first full weekend of January.

We are keeping an eye on a storm system early next week which has the potential to be impactful. As of today, modeling suggests this system develops on the Plains and rounds the corner toward the Great Lakes from Monday into Wednesday. If this low-pressure center tracks close enough to eastern Iowa, we would be in line for a rain/snow mix or all snow as it passes by. Currently, our forecast calls for a bit of a mix on Monday with more straight snowfall on Tuesday. The details on this storm could change significantly between now and then, given that it’s still a week away. We’ll be watching though, and providing updates as we know them. Stay with TV9 on-air, online, and on the free First Alert Weather App for all of the latest details.

