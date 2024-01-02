Show You Care
Two arrested in connection to physical altercation in Hawkeye, Iowa

Top Stories: January 2, 2024
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies arrested two people in connection to a physical altercation that involved baseball bats and a broken windshield in the town of Hawkeye early Monday morning.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area of E Burger Street at around 12:15 a.m. for an incident involving multiple people.

Deputies said two people involved in the altercation were hit by a moving vehicle.

Nathaniel Ryan Steele, 20, of Independence, was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

Margarett Lee Osterhaus, 19, of Elkader, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury.

Both of them were also charged with Disorderly Conduct.

There were no major injuries in this incident.

