Trial delayed for man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Chris Bagley in 2018 is now scheduled to start in July.

Andrew Shaw is charged with First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony.

His trial was supposed to start in January, but Shaw waived his right to a speedy trial.

Court documents say Shaw paid Drew Wagner and Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik, to murder Chris Bagley.

Bagley’s body was found more than two months later buried in Wagner’s Cedar Rapids yard.

In 2021, Church was sentenced to 57 years in prison for stabbing Bagley to death.

Wagner was sentenced to 47 years in prison that same year.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.