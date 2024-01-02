Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people in Cedar Rapids are starting the new year by being forced to leave their homes.

Friday, people who live in three buildings at Westhill Village Apartments in Northwest Cedar Rapids were told they have 30 days to evacuate.

The notice came from the complex’s owners after the city raised concerns about the structural integrity of the buildings.

“Am I going to be okay to sleep?” said Jennifer Stevens, a resident who has been told to evacuate her building. “I close my door just a little bit lighter than what I used to.”

Residents the owner, EPM Properties, is not putting them up anywhere. The owner has told the residents they have other properties available to rent, but the residents say they’d still be expected to pay a deposit. They are also still paying January rent for the homes they have to leave before the month is up.

“Our lives are getting turned upside down in a matter of 30 days, right after Christmas, right into a new year,” said Stevens.

When TV9 asked another resident who has to evacuate, Tone Chalmers, what his plan was, he said, “I don’t have one. There’s not really—I was not prepared for this.”

Residents said their apartments were inspected frequently in 2023, especially after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport that killed three people.

That’s when they started coming through more, yes,” said Stevens. “Like they were more concerned with things. It seemed like ‘Well, that one collapsed. We don’t want this to happen to these buildings.’”

Stevens said during the summer, they were told they should no longer go out on their balconies. A letter from the city said the balconies were in violation of the city’s code against dangerous structures.

“That was our first cue something was wrong,” said Stevens.

However, the residents never thought they would end up losing their homes, and the news on Friday came as a shock.

“I don’t feel like the property management was upfront about knowing about these structural damages, and that it’s an unsafe or unfit place to live,” said Chalmers.

Of course, these residents don’t want to be in dangerous housing.

“I’m definitely nervous. It’s me and my daughter that lives here. So I don’t want her running and doing a front flip and falling through the floor, anything like that,” said Chalmers.

So right now, these residents are left with a ticking clock.

“They should feel compassion towards the 24 of us that are having to become homeless,” said Stevens. “Don’t get me wrong, I get it if it’s for safety reasons, which is what it is. But it’s like, there’s no help [to] get into something else.”

One resident has set up a GoFundMe to help elderly residents with moving costs.

