Rebuilding of Centennial Cross in Dubuque County to start soon

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A landmark in Dubuque County is set to receive a significant overhaul this year.

Rebuilding of the Centennial Cross is scheduled to start soon. Also known as the Blue Cross, it’s located in Key West, which is about 10 miles south of Dubuque.

The Centennial Cross has been part of the skyline in the Dubuque area since 1937. The not-for-profit, Centennial Cross Incorporated, is constructing a new and taller version of the cross.

The current cross is 75-feet tall, and has been blocked from sight for a number of years due to trees. The new cross will stand 137-feet tall.

The president of Centennial Cross Incorporated says there will be a concrete base, and the galvanized steel cross will be lit on both sides with LED lighting.

He says construction is expected to start in the next few weeks and last four to six weeks. The group has raised about $150,000 of its $350,000 goal.

The money will pay for construction and for future maintenance of the cross.

You can also mail donations to:

Centennial Cross

PO Box 1315

Dubuque, IA 52004

