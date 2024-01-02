One dead, one taken to the hospital in Benton County shooting

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An 89-year-old man is dead, and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in rural Benton County on Saturday.

In a press release, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home two miles south of Vinton for a shooting.

Deputies said a 59-year-old woman was shot and had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Officials have not provided an update on her condition.

An 89-year-old man had also been shot and later died from his injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time. Officials said there is no threat to the public.

