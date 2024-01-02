New laws going into effect in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The new year means new laws are going into effect as of Monday.

One of the biggest is now being blocked in Court.

The new education law banning some school library books and forbidding teachers from raising LGBTQ issues was to take effect Monday, but on Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked it.

Hundreds of books have already been taken off shelves by many school districts,

Starting today, taxpayers are required to use the same filing status as they use for federal individual income tax purposes.

And the state’s so-called “Uniform Limited Liability Company Act” was basically rewritten, impacting business organizations, including limited liability companies.

