Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Legal expert says criminal investigations like officer-involved shootings can take weeks to complete

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A legal expert says the investigation into Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids could last weeks to months.

One man was killed in that chase and shootout with police when it ended on Mount Vernon Road Southeast.

Neither Cedar Rapids Police nor the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation gave out any new information on Tuesday. One witness TV9 spoke with off camera described hearing as many as 10 gunshots on Monday.

A law enforcement expert says we shouldn’t expect quick answers since a lot goes into the investigation.

“They’re going to want to speak to witnesses who were on those roads, somebody who might have been passing by, a truck driver at a gas station, They’re going to review CCTV footage whether it be from businesses or ring cameras at people’s private residences, they’re going to walk back hours before this happened, into the moments and minutes before it happened and then piece everything together and get that timeline,” said Patrick McCall, President of McCall Risk Group.

He also said they will likely look into what the officers were doing once they started their shift, what they were doing in the hours leading up to the incident, as well as reviewing the body cam footage of the incident.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl

Latest News

After years of planning, work is finally underway on what advocates hope will be a new...
Demolition begins on Rock Island Bridge for new Alliant Light Line
Legal expert says criminal investigations like officer-involved shootings can take weeks to complete
A donor has pledged to match up to $100,000 for the facility
Donor pledges to match up to $100,000 to new childcare facility in Decorah
A new and taller version will replace the current 75 foot tall cross, which has been a staple...
Rebuilding of Centennial Cross in Dubuque County to start soon