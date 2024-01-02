Legal expert says criminal investigations like officer-involved shootings can take weeks to complete

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A legal expert says the investigation into Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids could last weeks to months.

One man was killed in that chase and shootout with police when it ended on Mount Vernon Road Southeast.

Neither Cedar Rapids Police nor the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation gave out any new information on Tuesday. One witness TV9 spoke with off camera described hearing as many as 10 gunshots on Monday.

A law enforcement expert says we shouldn’t expect quick answers since a lot goes into the investigation.

“They’re going to want to speak to witnesses who were on those roads, somebody who might have been passing by, a truck driver at a gas station, They’re going to review CCTV footage whether it be from businesses or ring cameras at people’s private residences, they’re going to walk back hours before this happened, into the moments and minutes before it happened and then piece everything together and get that timeline,” said Patrick McCall, President of McCall Risk Group.

He also said they will likely look into what the officers were doing once they started their shift, what they were doing in the hours leading up to the incident, as well as reviewing the body cam footage of the incident.

