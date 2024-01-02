Jones Park Lodge hosting fun activities for adults 55+

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is inviting adults aged 55 and older to the Jones Park Lodge on 2901 Fruitland Boulevard SW to gather with friends, meet new ones, and play games.

Fridays from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm from January 19th, 2024 to April 12th, 2024, the lodge will host a bevy of activities including crossword puzzles, card games, board games, and jigsaw puzzles. The event will cost $5 on a drop-in basis per visit. Organizers say that coffee will also be available.

More information can be found on the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department’s website here.

