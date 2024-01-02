Fairly quiet weather continues through the first week of 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes in the weather for eastern Iowa will be subtle over the next several days.

Clearer skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall a bit more than the same time on New Year’s Day morning, with readings running 5 to 10 degrees cooler for some. With a bit of a breeze factored in, expect it to feel like the upper single digits to mid 10s around the area early on. A little bit of sunshine this morning will help, though clouds should increase somewhat as we head toward lunchtime and beyond. Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick with us into the night, too. Highs reach the mid to upper 30s, with lows tonight in the mid 20s.

Winds will be from a more northwesterly direction on Wednesday, bringing in some cooler air for the end of the work week. A few flurries could take place on Wednesday, but most will miss out. Highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday, slipping back into the upper 20s to low 30s for Thursday into Friday. Overnight lows also dip into the 10s and low 20s for a few days.

A modest warm-up puts us back right about where we are today, with highs into the mid to upper 30s by the weekend, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Dry weather is likely to continue through this time, too, making for a pretty decent first full weekend of January.

Things could change a bit into next week, with indications of a storm system set to potentially affect the region. This system develops on the Plains and rounds the corner toward the Great Lakes from Monday into Wednesday. If this low pressure center tracks close enough to eastern Iowa, we would be in line for a rain/snow mix or all snow as it passes by. Currently, our forecast calls for a bit of a mix on Monday with more straight snowfall on Tuesday. The details on this storm could change significantly between now and then, given that it’s still 7 to 8 days away. We’ll be watching though, and providing updates as we know them.

