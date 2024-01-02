Show You Care
Eastern Iowa florist works his 15th Rose Bowl Parade

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Celebrations for the New Year included the annual Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, and an eastern Iowa florist was there.

Laurel Hollopeter, a floral manager at the First Avenue Hy-Vee in Iowa City, has been helping put together floats for the parade for the last 15 years.

He is a member of the Fiesta Parade Float Company design team, and this year he worked on the Explore Louisiana Float.

