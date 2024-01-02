Donor pledges to match up to $100,000 to new childcare facility in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A new childcare facility in Decorah is getting some help with funding thanks to an entire community and one anonymous donor.

‘Sunflower Child Development’ has been serving Winneshiek County for more than four decades.

Back in 2019, an effort to build a new, bigger facility began.

”If we maximize this opportunity, it’s going to mean the world to Sunflower and the community,” said Stephanie Fromm, Winneshiek County Development and Tourism Director.

Sunflower Child Development has been around since 1976.

”Sunflower is the only standalone nonprofit in the entire county,” said Fromm.

As the Winneshiek County area continues to grow, so has the demand for childcare. Sunflower is working to answer that need now with a new nearly 10 million dollar facility.

The center will serve children six weeks up to 12 years old with not only child care but also pre-school and before and after school services.

It will also feature indoor play and learning spaces with a separate ‘Discovery Center’ that will be open to the public.

”Similar to a children’s museum, it’ll be very focused on STEM, so science, technology, engineering, art and math, and incorporate all of these learning through play on one side of the building. But then you have the Child Development Center on the other side,” said Fromm.

The project has had help along the way, with donations from the community and various grants. The most recent, an anonymous donor has pledged to match up to 100,000 dollars.

”We... we’re just under $50,000 towards the match. About in total, we have about a $550,000 gap in our fundraising gap,” said Fromm.

Leaders with Sunflower said while the facility will help with the need for childcare in the community, they also hope it will help build the workforce and grow the economy

”We have several people on the wait list who have accepted jobs in this area but are not able to come here and fulfill those jobs. Because they’re not able to get childcare,” said Holly Benda, Sunflower Executive Director.

Benda said she’s excited to be a part of Sunflower’s newest chapter... continuing the legacy that’s been a part of the community for so many years.

”Talking to people in the community, you know, that their kids are growing and in high school or college, you know, they’ll say, oh, my kids went to Sunflower, you know, it’s just it becomes a part of everybody’s life when you’re raising children,” she said.

They say they hope to be open by June.

