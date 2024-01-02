Show You Care
Demolition begins on Rock Island Bridge for new Alliant Light Line

By Abigail Kurten
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Demolition has officially started on the Rock Island Bridge in Cedar Rapids.

It’s part of a bigger plan for ConnectCR to build bike trails across the city. The light line is one of two bridges part of that plan.

ConnectCR Treasurer Steve Sovern, who has advocated for these bridges for almost a decade, says Cedar Rapids’ existing bike-friendly infrastructure inspired the creation.

“We’ve already developed trails that are uncommon for many cities of this size. So, it attracts this project, and it also is so important, particularly to the people looking for amenities to a community in which they work.” said Sovern.

Despite Cedar Rapids already hosting several trails for bikers and pedestrians, Sovern says adding more is important.

“Things like trails are found to be essential in cities that really want to attract young people, middle-aged people, and maybe some of us.” said Sovern.

And Sovern isn’t the only one excited for continued pedestrian development.

One NewBo business manager says he’s thrilled to see more investment in the area.

“To see the construction begin is exciting. For that to be in our background, and even to be here in this developing area, it’s becoming a destination,” said Tornado’s Grub and Pub General Manager Thomas Slaughter.

He even says the new construction has him inspired to expand.

“We’d love to expand and provide outdoor seating, and if we did that, what a great thing to have in the background, lit up like a Christmas tree. It’d be amazing,” said Slaughter.

The demolition process is expected to take months. The group says the plan is to recycle parts of the railroad bridge into signage for the new one.

