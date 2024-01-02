Clark ties record with 23rd ‘Big Ten Player of the Week’ honor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Superstar Caitlin Clark earned her 23rd Big Ten Player of the Week honor today, tying her with former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson for the most in conference history.

It’s Clark’s 5th time taking home weekly honors this season.

She notched her 13th career triple-double in a win last week against Loyola and became the NCAA’s 5th all-time-leading scorer. She also became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader during the Hawk’s 94-71 victory over Minnesota.

She’ll look to extend that mark tonight against the Michigan State Spartans.

