Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise. (Source: KMBC, NFL MEDIA, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, CNN)
By Alan Shope, KMBC via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A teenager in Missouri born with a rare spinal defect got a very special surprise.

Not only did he get to meet Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he was given Super Bowl tickets as well.

Isaac Murdock, 13, is a huge sports fan and never misses a Chiefs game.

When he was asked to shoot what he thought was a commercial for Variety KC, he was all in. But then, Mahomes showed up and said, “What’s up.”

“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”

Despite his rare spinal defect, Isaac still plays a lot of basketball and other sports. He’s a part of Variety KC, a non-profit organization in the area for kids with disabilities.

“I love that he gets to highlight all the kids in the organization and show them how special they are too,” said Abby Martin with Variety KC.

Isaac’s whole family plans to make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 in February. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Copyright 2024 KCMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
Iowa Capitol
New laws going into effect in Iowa
Some residents of Westhill Village apartments have thirty days to evacuate their buildings.
Residents of Cedar Rapids apartment complex forced to evacuate
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa falls to Tennessee 35-0 in Citrus Bowl

Latest News

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Trial set for man accused of fatally shooting DoorDash driver in Cedar Rapids
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
The 7.5 magnitude earthquake killed dozens of people.
Rescuers search for victims after massive earthquake in Japan
The trial for the man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Chris Bagley in 2018 is now scheduled...
Trial delayed for man accused of hiring hitmen to kill Chris Bagley