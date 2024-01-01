Show You Care
We’re ringing in the new year with a quiet forecast

Welcome to 2024! Quiet, seasonal weather takes us through the first several days of the new year with highs in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest satellite and radar data
Today, clouds will give way to sunshine across eastern Iowa by this afternoon and temperatures top out in the lower 30s. West winds should stay fairly low too making for a decent start to the new year.

For the Hawkeye’s bowl game down in Orlando, mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s will make for a pleasant day! Clouds build in a bit more through the later half of the game. Since it is Florida, the chance for a shower in the afternoon cannot be ruled out but it appears most of game time in the Orlando area will be dry.

Temperatures in Orlando today climb through the 60s, topping out near 70 this afternoon for...
Meanwhile, back in Iowa, the week continues with clouds mixed with sun and an overall very quiet first week of 2024. Highs bobble from the upper 30s Tuesday back to the lower 30s midweek, rising again to the upper 30s by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. No big forcing mechanisms look to provide us with chances for precipitation in the near future and dry weather persists at least into next week.

