Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa graduates work to keep Hawkeye Wave alive at Florida bowl game

By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Wave is a long-standing tradition at home football games.

It’s where the crowd in Kinnick Stadium takes a moment to wave to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s hospital.

Some University of Iowa alumni are working to take it a step further, and and Iowa Hall of Fame swimmer Kimberly Stevenson is bringing the Iowa City tradition to Florida for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

“The goal was to bring a moment to people in the hospital where they could forget that they were in the hospital and they could enjoy football game and a tailgate lunch,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson also said“...I absolutely 100% learned to never give up and Extend The Wave is about bringing the love from the Hawkeye Wave out to this year it was Orlando and a hundred families to share the message of never give up. Never give up.”

It’s something Stevenson says she has kept with her all her life.

“..That lesson that I learned so many years ago in the pool has stuck with me throughout my entire life. That lesson has helped me survive the death of my son four years in the hospital with my daughter. my own breast cancer and financial ruin after medical debt,” said Stevenson

For Stevenson the Hawkeye Wave has personal significance.

Stevenson said “The Hawkeye Wave means so much to me when I see it that out of gratitude for my daughter’s life and victories. I wanted to bring the Hawkeye Wave to my hometown here in Orlando.”

For more information on Extend The Wave click here.

