Quad Cities family surprised with tickets to the Citrus Bowl

ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans have finally arrived in Orlando ahead Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee. For one family from the Quad Cities, getting tickets to the game was a moment they’ll never forget.

Gavin Springsteen of Rock Island, Ill. was just four years old when he was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma.

“He’s had a long road. He was diagnosed in September of 2020. He’s never technically been cancer free. He’s relapsed twice,” his mom Allie Springsteen explained.

But when you see how positive the 7-year-old is, you would never know.

“He loves going to the hospital, he loves seeing the nurses, and his football friends when they come to visit,” his mom added.

“That’s the best part,” Gavin said about seeing everyone.

Gavin has received treatments for his cancer diagnosis in hospitals in Madison and Philadelphia, but the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City feels like a second home to the Springsteens.

“They know everything about him. His favorite thing is warm blankets. He will just hold up the 2 fingers and the nurses all know Gavin wants his warm blankets,” Allie said.

In august, Gavin was matched with the Iowa football team through Team Impact. It’s a non profit-organization that matches kids facing serious illnesses with college sports teams to create lasting memories.

“It’s a part of Iowa’s culture. They genuinely care about these kids,” Gavin’s dad Michael Springsteen said. “The guys come and they stay well beyond the time they’re asked to stay. They’re taking time out of their schedules. They have football practice. It’s incredible.”

Nearly every admission to the hospital a few football players will come and visit Gavin. One of their favorite activities is to play video games.

“Pretty much Nintendo and stuff. Nintendo is the big one. it’ gets very competitive.

Recently redshirt freshmen Jayden Montgomery and Jacob Bostick had a Christmas surprise for Gavin. It included new Hawkeye gear for his trip to the Citrus Bowl.

“Being fans for ever and never going to a bowl game, it was pretty special to get that news,” Michael said.

The family looked forward to the warm weather and Gavin said he was looking forward to visiting the players who come to see him.

“Getting to see them and hang out with them a little bit and have some peace and quiet away from my sister,” Gavin said he was looking forward to on the trip.

