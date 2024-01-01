Show You Care
New Year’s Eve boosts Cedar Rapids business

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New Year’s Eve means a busy day for bars and restaurants across the country, including here in Eastern Iowa.

The new Big Grove location in Cedar Rapids opened about two weeks ago. Sunday, Andrew Mitchell, the general manager, told TV9 they’ve been busy since their first day, and New Year’s Eve was no exception.

Mitchell said he expected the new location would see about 2,000 people come through its doors during the holiday.

TV9 asked how important it was to see such a big numbers early on for a new business.

”I mean, it’s extremely important,” said Mitchell. “You’re trying to set the guests’ expectations, right? Because you go into a place for the first time, and you’re kind of painting...a picture in your mind of what that place is about.”

Big Grove hosted several balloon drops throughout the day, and then had a ticketed event for the evening. Mitchell said just for that night event, they were expecting around 375-400 people.

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Sunday morning
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Quad Cities family surprised with tickets to the Citrus Bowl
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa graduates work to keep Hawkeye Wave alive at Florida bowl game
After missing the game 2021, Hawkeye marching band announcer Lou Crist returns to Citrus Bowl
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home