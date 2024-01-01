New Year’s Eve boosts Cedar Rapids business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New Year’s Eve means a busy day for bars and restaurants across the country, including here in Eastern Iowa.

The new Big Grove location in Cedar Rapids opened about two weeks ago. Sunday, Andrew Mitchell, the general manager, told TV9 they’ve been busy since their first day, and New Year’s Eve was no exception.

Mitchell said he expected the new location would see about 2,000 people come through its doors during the holiday.

TV9 asked how important it was to see such a big numbers early on for a new business.

”I mean, it’s extremely important,” said Mitchell. “You’re trying to set the guests’ expectations, right? Because you go into a place for the first time, and you’re kind of painting...a picture in your mind of what that place is about.”

Big Grove hosted several balloon drops throughout the day, and then had a ticketed event for the evening. Mitchell said just for that night event, they were expecting around 375-400 people.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.