CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An incident has forced law enforcement to close down Mount Vernon Road for a few hours Monday morning.

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block of Mount Vernon Road.

Police say the public is no longer in danger.

Stay with TV9 for updates on this incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.