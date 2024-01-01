Iowa trails Tennessee at halftime of Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes trail the Tennessee Volunteers 14-0 at halftime of the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Hawkeyes’ best chance to score in the first quarter came on their second drive that went down inside the five-yard-line, but ended after quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception in the end zone.

An on-field look at Andre Turrentine's interception of Deacon Hill. It appears to just be quarterback miss, into double coverage.



Iowa has 81 net yards. Hill has just four completions.



Iowa 0

Tennessee 14 pic.twitter.com/vWAoZawQin — Jack Lido (@JackLido) January 1, 2024

Tennessee scored first with a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the first play of the second quarter. Iamaleava later added a second touchdown run.

The Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, with all but one drive ending in a punt.

Those opportunities led to one positive note for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor broke the record for most punt yards in a season with a 62-yard punt in the first quarter. Each additional punt has pushed his new record even higher.

