Iowa trails Tennessee at halftime of Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl...
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill looks for a receiver during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes trail the Tennessee Volunteers 14-0 at halftime of the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Hawkeyes’ best chance to score in the first quarter came on their second drive that went down inside the five-yard-line, but ended after quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception in the end zone.

Tennessee scored first with a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the first play of the second quarter. Iamaleava later added a second touchdown run.

The Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, with all but one drive ending in a punt.

Those opportunities led to one positive note for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor broke the record for most punt yards in a season with a 62-yard punt in the first quarter. Each additional punt has pushed his new record even higher.

