Iowa trails Tennessee at halftime of Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes trail the Tennessee Volunteers 14-0 at halftime of the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The Hawkeyes’ best chance to score in the first quarter came on their second drive that went down inside the five-yard-line, but ended after quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception in the end zone.
Tennessee scored first with a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nico Iamaleava on the first play of the second quarter. Iamaleava later added a second touchdown run.
The Hawkeyes’ offense has struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, with all but one drive ending in a punt.
Those opportunities led to one positive note for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa punter Tory Taylor broke the record for most punt yards in a season with a 62-yard punt in the first quarter. Each additional punt has pushed his new record even higher.
Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.