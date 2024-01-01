Iowa not struggling with bowl game apathy, Kirk Ferentz says the rest of the country is

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was skeptical of the direction college football is going, pointing to a lack of interest - nationally - in non-playoff bowl games.

Though he also says it’s not a problem for his team.

“Concerned about how our thirst for the national championship race with all the focus going there with the public in the media it really diminishes of the other bowls,” Ferentz said. “Despite all the changes right now, I think there are still players out there that want to do it for the right reasons,”

The Citrus Bowl may not have the same importance to the outside world as it used to but at Iowa, Ferentz has instilled a culture of passion for bowl games, not indifference.

“Our first bowl game in 2001 was the Alamo Bowl,” Ferentz said and we wanted Bob Sanders. “It was like we won the Super Bowl. That was a really important game and important year for us. Those games do mean a lot, they mean a lot for the people involved, that’s why you play the game you play to go out and compete.”

For comparison, Tennessee has six starters either opting out or transferring. Iowa has one starter transferring and no opt-outs.

The excitement and near-universal buy-in for bowl games started in the early 2000s. Ferentz says it continues with the 2023 team, spearheaded by its leaders.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of good guys. It’s usually the guys in the front of the room.”

“We know bowl games are really like ‘what team wants it more?’ said senior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. “We can have fun on bowl trips, but when it’s time to play, it’s time to come out and get better. We have to be 100% focus on that and that’s what I see from us all the time.”

“Which really stems from Coach Ferentz and coaching staff and leadership on the team”

What’s most important for Iowa players seems to be getting to 11 wins, which would put them in elite company, with Iowa teams from 2002, 2009 and 2015.

“One thing we talk about a lot is how many Iowa teams have won 11 games,” Ragaini said. “To be a part of something like that is pretty special.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.