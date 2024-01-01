Hikers hit the trails for the first day of 2024

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a brisk day to start 2024 and people kicked off the new year enjoying Iowa’s State Parks.

The parking lot was full at Palisade-Kepler State Park as hikers took to the trails for the Iowa Department of Natural Resource’s ‘First Day Hike.’

On the first of the new year, across the state of Iowa, the Iowa DNR holds ‘First Day Hikes’. Guests at Palisades-Kepler State Park told TV9 the hike helps them ring in the new year on the right foot.

”Something that doesn’t involve screens is always fun,” said Shaun Swiser, a hiker from Cedar Rapids. Swiser and his family has been coming to the First Day Hikes at Palisades-Kepler State Park for the past 4 years.

”It’s just nice to unplug, enjoy the quiet of nature. The boys get to enjoy warming up with some snacks and drinks and stuff,” Swiser said.

The park used the hike to show off some of the projects that were started in 2023.

Throughout 2023, the park has been working on a renovation project along the Cedar Cliff Trail. That’s the main trail that follows the Cedar River Valley.

”Portions of it are very steep and while that adds to the challenge of it, and it’s kind of fun, those are also extremely erodible slopes,” said Lucas Wagner, park ranger at Palisade-Kepler State Park.

The park ranger said the trail has some steep slopes with stairs that are susceptible to erosion.

”A lot of times the infrastructure from a long while back, stone steps and so on, are on slopes that the foundation under the steps is just eroding away so we were really fortunate this year to come into some funding that would allow us to go back and renovate some of it,” said Wagner.

Wagner also discussed how they hope to continue those plans in 2024.

”We’re actively fundraising right now to try to put in limestone steps,” Wagner said.

During the First Day Hike last year, the park saw more visitors than any other’s.

”That’s what the DNR said, that we had more people than any other state park in Iowa,” said Gail Brown, president of the Friends of Palisade-Kepler State Park.

But other festivities this year may have stopped people from heading to the park.

”Well I hear that there’s a football game at noon today. Whether that affected the number of people coming, I have no idea,” Brown said.

For some that were in attendance, it was their first trip to the park, but not their first First Day Hike.

”I though this was a great opportunity to see it. I know it had been closed after the derecho and I thought what a great chance to see what the park is like because I had heard it was beautiful,” said Susan McPeters of Davenport.

