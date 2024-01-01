Hawkeye Punter Tory Taylor breaks record for most punt yards in a season

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Iowa punter Tory Taylor is now the record holder for most punt yards in a season after a first quarter punt in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on Monday.

The punt went 62 yards, moving his season total past the 4,180 yard mark.

The previous record was 4,138 yards, set by Michigan State’s Johnny Pingel in 1938.

Punting Is Winning.



Taylor has already etched his named into Iowa’s record books. His 288 punts for 13,297 yards are both school records. His career average will break Jason Baker’s mark at the end of the season.

