Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say the incident started at 6:24 a.m. and came to a stop in the 5600 block...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids, investigation underway
A man was killed in a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.
Man killed during hunting accident
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Sunday Morning
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Sunday morning
Tory Taylor on the verge of breaking an 85-year old record
Tory Taylor on the verge of breaking an 85-year old record
Iowa not struggling with bowl game apathy, Kirk Ferentz says the rest of the country is
Iowa not struggling with bowl game apathy, Kirk Ferentz says the rest of the country is

Latest News

Fieldhouse 1st Ave was packed with fans ready to watch the Hawks
Fans turn out to cheer on the Hawks in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Fieldhouse 1st Ave was packed with fans ready to watch the Hawks
Fans turn out to cheer on the Hawks in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
The parking lot was full at Palisade-Kepler State Park as hikers took to the trails for the...
Hikers hit the trails for the first day of 2024
For the sixth week, the Iowa women's basketball team is ranked 4th in the latest Associated...
Iowa women's basketball team ranked No. 4 in AP poll