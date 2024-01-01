Fans turn out to cheer on the Hawks in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not the outcomes Hawk fans were hoping for Monday with many gathering together to watch the Citrus Bowl.

Local Hawkeye Bar Fieldhouse 1st Ave was packed with Hawk fans earlier Monday morning hoping for a win, unfortunately, it didn’t turn out in their favor.

Despite the loss, Fieldhouse owner Carrie Kraklio said they love the bowl game day atmosphere.

She said it’s always fun to see the most loyal Hawk fans come out not only for big bowl games but all season.

“It’s everything. It’s everything, this is what we do and this is what we love doing. It’s nice to have people come in and reinforce that. And whether we do well or we don’t do well, we’re all here for each other and it’s a great time,” said Kraklio.

While it was packed for the game, Kraklio said her team was prepared and they’re no stranger to a busy game day.

Hawk fans Cole Kraklio and Amber Imming were just two of the many fans out at Fieldhouse on Monday.

Both were students at UI and were members of the Hawkeye Marching band when the Hawks went to the very same bowl two years ago.

They said while it’s been different watching from afar instead of being at the game, it was still nice to be surrounded by Hawk fans.

”I mean it’s been pretty good, it’s been a little touch and go, a little fear factor there, but we made it and all the Hawks are here supporting them,” said Imming.

“The support that’s been around the team I think that’s the main thing to focus in on, whether the team’s doing good or bad the fans are always there for them,” said Cole Kraklio.

Another Hawk fan Jeff Hoskinson said while it’s been a challenging season, he had high hopes for Monday’s game. Before the game kicked off at noon, Hoskinson said he was excited to watch and cheer on the Hawks with other fans.

“Being around Hawk fans, the vibe here at Fieldhouse is electric for the Hawk games. Being a bowl game it’s gonna be even better. So, it’s just fun to come up here, meet with friends, have a few beverages...yell. It’s gonna be a good time,” said Hoskinson.

Hoskinson says he hopes the Hawks can get some key offensive plays for next season and hopes the next offensive coordinator won’t be afraid to mix it up when it comes to playmaking.

