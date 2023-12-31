CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning for part of Eastern Iowa.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Sunday & Sunday Night

There is a dusting of light snow on the ground in parts of Eastern Iowa and flurries are expected to continue throughout the day. There are some partly covered roads in the area, so be cautious this morning and watch for slick spots. Temperatures this morning were in the upper 20s and low 30s. This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-30s. The flurries will come to an end this evening and the clouds will clear a bit. Therefore, overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows cooling into the low to mid-20s.

Winter Weather Advisory continues through 8 on Sunday morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

On New Year’s Day, we’ll have lots of sunshine and temperatures once again in the mid-30s. Dry conditions are expected through the workweek and into next weekend.

