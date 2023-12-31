Tory Taylor on the verge of breaking an 85-year old record

ORLANDO, Fl. (KCRG) - It was around this time last season that All-American punter Tory Taylor decided he was coming back for another season. He made his decision following the Music City Bowl and made sure he made his final lap worth while.

“I’m really glad I came back and I don’t regret it at all. In fact, it’s really helped me progress as a punter, player and a person. Plus, a teammate and a leader as well which I know is just as important as punting,” Taylor said.

Taylor has already etched his named into Iowa’s record books. His 288 punts for 13,297 yards are both school records. His career average will break Jason Baker’s mark at the end of the season. On Monday, Taylor has the opportunity to break the NCAA’s single-season yardage record in just one punt.

“First and foremost, I like my chances of punting on Monday, but I don’t pay too much attention to those records,” Taylor said. “It’s one of those things that, we punt a lot. No one punts as much as we do. It’s probably one of those things I’ll have for quite a while.”

“I think his journey is incredible, but I also think it speaks to him and how things are at Iowa. This is a place where you can come and you can be yourself,” Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said.

The Ray Guy Award winner for the nations best punter, averages 47.9 yards per punt. The Australia native is 20 yards away from breaking a record that’s been in place for 85 years.

“It would obviously be pretty special to kind of go down in the records books as something like that, but I really don’t focus on that stuff too much. People keep saying ‘oh, well all you have to get is 20 yards,’ well what if I shank it 18 yards out of bounds. I still don’t have it do I,” Taylor said.

“Definitely excited for Tory and I want him to have all the things he can possibly get,” Woods said.

His family won’t be at Monday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, but they will be watching.

“It’d be 5 AM there, so they’ll get up and watch it,” Taylor said about his family. “Whether it’s midnight or 5 AM or 10:30 AM. They’re always watching.”

Following his final game, Taylor is hoping to become the first Hawkeye punter to be drafted in the NFL since 1983.

“To be one of 32 punters, playing and being the best in the world is obviously pretty appealing. I just want to be the best player and punter I can be. That’s one thing I’m really looking forward to is just improve and progress in my career really,” Taylor said.

As he says goodbye to the black and gold, he feels Iowa is in good hands as a new Australian punter will take over for Taylor. His advice to Iowa commit Rhys Dakin is to be himself.

“I know a lot of people are going to play the comparison game and things like that, but I told him he doesn’t need to do anything else. Just do what he’s good at, be Rhys Dakin, be who he is as a player and a person player and a punter and he’ll be more than fine. I hope he’s 10 times better than I was because that means the Hawks will be in a good place.

