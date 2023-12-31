Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

South Korea’s capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years

Top Stories: December 31st, 2023
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.

The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul’s entire area on Saturday before it was lifted later in the day. It said other parts of South Korea also received snow or rain on Saturday.

South Korea’s safety agency said that Saturday’s snow in Seoul and other areas caused traffic congestion, but no snowfall-related deaths or injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the viewing area until Sunday
Gay Pride Flag basic
Iowa LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce growing in eastern Iowa
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
New Dubuque childcare center prepares for opening
New Dubuque childcare center prepares for opening
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized

Latest News

Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home
Displaced, repatriated and crossing borders: Afghan people make grueling journeys to survive
Displaced, repatriated and crossing borders: Afghan people make grueling journeys to survive
Russia launches fresh drone strikes in Ukraine after promising retaliation for Belgorod attack
Russia launches fresh drone strikes in Ukraine after promising retaliation for Belgorod attack
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough dies at 84