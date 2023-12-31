Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Snow and Ice likely this evening.

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday Morning for the majority of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area.

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.
Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area.(KCRG)

MAIN CONCERN: Anticipate freezing drizzle occasionally mixed with snow, the formation of a thin layer of ice, and potential snow accumulation reaching up to one inch. Slippery road conditions are also a main concern this evening as well. Use caution when traveling.

Please keep it tuned to KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com as well as the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App for the latest information in your area.

DISCUSSION: Welcome to the last weekend of 2023, where highs today were in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will see a cold front push through in the evening and overnight hours.

When it pushes through, it will do two things.; first thing, it will shift the wind out of the Northwest, and it will increase it to about 15-20 MPH. The second thing it will do is drop the temperatures for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A snow shower or two is certainly not out of the question behind the front.

For Monday, we will see lots of sunshine with highs staying in the low to mid 30s.

Then we go back into the upper 30s for Tuesday before another front pushes through, dropping temperatures again for Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper 30s return just in time for the first full weekend of 2024.

In terms of precipitation; right now the first week of 2024 is looking dry.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
MercyOne Waterloo ‘all clear’ after being placed on lockdown
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Hahn Bakery closing after 150 year legacy
Amana’s Hahn Bakery closing Sunday after 150 year legacy
Cedar Rapids Christian Church vandalized (Photos by: Benjamin Mulholland)
Cedar Rapids Christian Church sign vandalized
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Firefighters respond to early morning fire in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the viewing area.
Your First Alert Forecast - Winter Weather Advisory Update
Your First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, December 30
Clouds Saturday afternoon with flurries possible overnight
Clouds Saturday afternoon with flurries possible overnight