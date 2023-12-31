Snow and Ice likely this evening.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday Morning for the majority of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area.

Snow and Ice possible across parts of the viewing area. (KCRG)

MAIN CONCERN: Anticipate freezing drizzle occasionally mixed with snow, the formation of a thin layer of ice, and potential snow accumulation reaching up to one inch. Slippery road conditions are also a main concern this evening as well. Use caution when traveling.

Please keep it tuned to KCRG-TV9, KCRG.com as well as the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App for the latest information in your area.

DISCUSSION: Welcome to the last weekend of 2023, where highs today were in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will see a cold front push through in the evening and overnight hours.

When it pushes through, it will do two things.; first thing, it will shift the wind out of the Northwest, and it will increase it to about 15-20 MPH. The second thing it will do is drop the temperatures for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. A snow shower or two is certainly not out of the question behind the front.

For Monday, we will see lots of sunshine with highs staying in the low to mid 30s.

Then we go back into the upper 30s for Tuesday before another front pushes through, dropping temperatures again for Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper 30s return just in time for the first full weekend of 2024.

In terms of precipitation; right now the first week of 2024 is looking dry.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.