Luke Lachey announces return to Iowa, says he wants to leave a legacy

A broken ankle ended Luke Lachey’s 2023 season, but the potential All-American announced a return to Iowa in 2024.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - A broken ankle ended Luke Lachey’s 2023 season, but the potential All-American announced a return to Iowa in 2024.

He said after he made his decision, Lachey heard from his father, former NFL lineman Jim Lachey, while made him feel even better about his decision.

“He told me if he could play another game he’d play it in college not in the NFL,” Luke said. “It is really cool the bonds you make with your college buddies, and being able to play for your brothers for another season I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

Lachey also said he wanted to “leave a legacy.”

“That’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” Lachey said. “If I came back I could have a big impact there.”

Logan Jones
Two years after difficult transition to center, Logan Jones praised for his commitment and leadership
Brian Feretnz
Brian Feretnz
Nick Jackson and Sebastian Castro still weighing decision to return to the Hawkeyes or go pro
Iowa adjusts for highly-touted Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava in Citrus Bowl
