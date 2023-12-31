Luke Lachey announces return to Iowa, says he wants to leave a legacy

ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - A broken ankle ended Luke Lachey’s 2023 season, but the potential All-American announced a return to Iowa in 2024.

He said after he made his decision, Lachey heard from his father, former NFL lineman Jim Lachey, while made him feel even better about his decision.

“He told me if he could play another game he’d play it in college not in the NFL,” Luke said. “It is really cool the bonds you make with your college buddies, and being able to play for your brothers for another season I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

Lachey also said he wanted to “leave a legacy.”

“That’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” Lachey said. “If I came back I could have a big impact there.”

